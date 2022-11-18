We did all our best but we lost – Striker Mohammed Alhassan

Striker Mohammed Mankauyeli Alhassan of Berekum Chelsea has said his side played to the best of their ability but failed to win the three maximum points at stake in their game against Aduana Stars in match day seven of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

He described their 2-1 defeat to Aduana Stars FC in their match day seven encounter played at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium as “unfortunate”.

He stated that the players were tactically disciplined playing to the instructions of the coach and exhibited good performance, but this never got us with the results we needed.

Speaking at a post match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro, he gave an assurance to the supporters of the club to remain resolute as they are determined to bounce back stronger.

“We are approaching the next game with the zeal and strength that can secure us with a win, ” he added.