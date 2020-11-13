Many residents within the main business streets of Akatsi in the Volta Region, have expressed shock over the news of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Flt. Lt. Rawlings passed on at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following a short illness on Thursday.

Commenting on the death of the former President to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), some market women in the Akatsi market have expressed utmost shock at his passing on, saying his charismatic nature would be hard to replace in Ghana.

Some said he led an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Mr Kobby Agbanavor, the Communications Officer of Akatsi South NDC bemoaned the death of the former President saying he was a giant and selfless leader who championed the good interest of citizens at the forefront during his regime.

Mr Agbanavor said all is not well with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the nation at large.

He indicated the Akatsi South NDC had already reversed all political activities as announced by the state.

Mr Bless Nkegbe, the Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akatsi South, told the GNA, “the time for togetherness to mourn a` hero is now, so we in the NPP will remember him for his braveness and patriotism.”

Reverend Vincent Adzika, the Akatsi South director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in a separate interaction, said

“Ghana has lost a great leader so I will appeal to all incumbent leaders to emulate his leadership skills.”

The GNA also observed the usual commercial activities within the Akatsi township had been covered with mixed reactions over the demise of the former president.

The ‘ Okada’ dominated town saw many motor riders still in disbelief over who they affectionately call ” Papa J.”