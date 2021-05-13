The Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs (GRCZC) has denied inaugurating an advisory board for a supposed office of the Greater Accra Regional Imam.
In a press release, the Council said the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, also served as the Greater Accra Regional Imam and that there was nothing like a board for a Regional Imam other than the National Chief Imam.
