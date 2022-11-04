We did not pay to play Brazil and Nicaragua – GFA Spokesperson

The Ghana Football Association has refuted claims that they paid Brazil and Nicaragua in their pre-world cup friendlies played in France and Spain.

Ghana engaged the Selecao of Brazil and the white and Blues from Nicaragua in two international friendlies as they prepare for the world cup.

Reports were rife in the media that the FA had received almost 800,000 Cedis from the Government to settle their opponents for those two games.

But the Spokesperson for the FA Henry Asante Twum has debunked those reports insisting the Ghana Football Association did not pay both Brazil and Nicaragua to engage them in those international friendlies.

“We didn’t pay money to play Brazil and Nicaragua, we paid money to take care of our participation. We paid for tickets, accommodation, paid for appearance fees to the players, paid for our technical team members, internal transport”

It was later reported The FA used the FIFA money given to qualified teams to prepare for the World Cup to pay Brazil and Nicaragua to honour those friendly games but Henry sees no big deal with that even if his outfit used the money in that regard

“But even if it Is true that we used the FIFA money before you go into every competition, FIFA gives you money for preparation”.

The Brazil game was for preparation, Nicaragua was for preparation and Switzerland will be for preparations, what’s the big deal?

“There is no big deal, it means we are even using the money very wisely”.

“If it went into a profitable venture, I think the GFA deserves commendation than the criticisms and the noise. Even if it’s the truth”.he added.