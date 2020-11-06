Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission
Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), on Friday said the Commission did not turn down the invitation from Parliament.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, she expressed surprise at those reports because “notice of the said meeting was sent after office hours on Wednesday, November 4.”

She explained that at the time the invite was received, some Commission members were out of Accra and the circumstances was communicated to the leadership of Parliament.

She said the Commission recognised Parliament as an important democratic institution and had always fully cooperated with it adding that it was fully prepared to present its comprehensive report to the leadership and members of the House.

In agreement with the leadership of Parliament, the Commission would present its roadmap to the House on Saturday, November 7.

