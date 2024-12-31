“We don’t owe GACL $3m”- McDan Aviation

McDan Aviation has expressed disappointment over the Ghana Airports Company Limited’s (GACL) recent decision to deny the company access to its Fixed Base Operator (FBO) terminal.

In a statement signed by CEO Kwaku Ampromfi, the company labeled the move as unjustified, particularly amid ongoing discussions surrounding the matter.

McDan Aviation affirmed its commitment to fulfilling financial obligations for the terminal’s use and operation, highlighting its history of significant payments.

“Last week, we made an additional payment and outlined a plan to continue payments starting January 2025,” the statement said.

The company also refuted reports claiming it owes GACL $3 million for the terminal, calling the figure inaccurate. “McDan Aviation does not owe GACL that amount,” the statement clarified.

Furthermore, McDan Aviation addressed a separate legal issue regarding a parcel of land on Spintex Road, which it had acquired from GACL. A third party has initiated litigation over the land, and the matter is now in court.

As a result, McDan Aviation has decided to withhold payments related to the land until the legal dispute is resolved. The company expressed regret that GACL had mixed these unrelated issues to justify its actions.

Despite the challenges, McDan Aviation reiterated its commitment to resolving the situation through constructive dialogue and urged GACL to work collaboratively to address the outstanding issues.

The ongoing dispute has drawn attention to the dynamics between key players in Ghana’s aviation sector, with stakeholders awaiting further developments.