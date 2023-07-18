We don’t use land guards – GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has debunked media reports that it uses land guards to reclaim its encroached lands.

In a statement signed by Brigadier General Eric Aggrey Quashie, the Director-General of the Department of Public Relations and copied to the GNA, the GAF described the allegation as false.

“It is unimaginable that GAF cannot protect its own lands, but rather indulge in an illegality by relying on the services of land guards, a proscribed activity, ” the statement read.

It urged the media not to hesitate to contact the Department of Public Relations to clarify stories of those nature before publishing them.