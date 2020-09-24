The Management of the Empire Cement Packaging Limited (ECL) on Thursday said they have a comprehensive strategic plan to operate in a sound and conducive manner without activities affecting the Panbrose Salt Company.

A statement signed by Mr Archibald Ato Paitoo, the Director of the ECL, said the company has the state of the art machinery to operate in an environmental-friendly manner without causing disturbances to other companies.

It said a total of 18.74 acres was acquired for the establishment of the company under the One District One Factory Project with strict environmental practices.

“The 1D1F will not sanction any project that will be harmful to residents and other companies. We are poised to work together with everyone and contribute to the growth of the economy,” it said.

The statement said the company when completed would ignite brisk activities in the area and provide employment for 13,000 direct workers and over 2,000 indirect workers in the Dansoman- Weija- Kasoa- Gomoa- Effutu area.

It stated that the company had acquired 18.74 acres from James Town Ngleshie Alata Stool for the establishment of the company under the One District One Factory Project, which would deliver quality and affordable cement for Ghanaians.

The statement said the company has engaged all relevant stakeholders including the Environmental Protection Agency, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Investment Protection Centre and Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly.