Charles Kwablan Akonnor Head Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars has said, the two international friendly matches against Mali and Qatar, have given him a fair idea of the task ahead.

Speaking in a post match interview, Coach Akonnor said, “I am very happy at least to have an idea of the players, what one can do and what one cannot do and of course which positions the players would play and be effective and also the system of play.

“It has also given me given me a clear idea of what to do in the near future and so it’s been a very good exercise for us,” he added.

Touching on the match against Qatar he noted that, “we all functioned as to what to do at every given time, compared to the first game that we played, we didn’t do well in that sense.

“We were not organised we didn’t present ourselves as a team but again, I can understand, because, one, that was our first game and of course people didn’t know each other as to how to move in terms of communications.

“We addressed these issues in a very serious manner and they took that in good faith and presented themselves very well in the next match, showed a good attitude in terms of the way we play and the way one worked for each other and that was what I wanted,” he added.

The Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali and later defeated Qatar 5-1 in international friendly matches in Antalya, Turkey, as part of preparation towards qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations.