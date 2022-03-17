We have a fight in UAE: Patrick Aryee and Jono Carroll

Patrick ‘Alligator’ Ayi Aryee of Ghana (21-0-1) will be fighting Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll (21-2-1) in a super feather contest tomorrow Friday night at the Dubai Duty Free Stadium, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ghana’s Former Super Featherweight weight champion Patrick Ayi successfully scaled today at the IRISH VILLAGE GARHOUD,DUBAI UAE as he prepares to faces Jono Corrales from Britain tomorrow night of an event promoted by Probellum.