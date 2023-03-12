We have adequate vaccine supply – GHS to caregivers

Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed taking delivery of a consignment of childhood vaccines entreating caregivers to desist from rushing to hospitals for the vaccines.

The GHS said the Ministry of Health has made adequate provisions for the supply of the vaccines that will last for the rest of the year and beyond.

The vaccines, according to GHS include: BCG, OPV and Measles with accompanying devices such as needles, syringes and safety box.

A statement issued and signed by the GHS Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, on March 12, said, “the Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service has just taken delivery of some childhood vaccines that have been in short supply in the country for some time now. The vaccines are free and can be obtained at designated health facilities and all Child Welfare Clinics (weighing centers) across the country. We entreat all caregivers not to rush for the vaccine since the Ministry of Health has made adequate provisions for vaccines for the rest of the year and beyond”.

The GHS saidthat the regional and district deliveries will start Monday 13 adding that children who missed their scheduled vaccines are still eligible for vaccination.

“Regional cold vans have been deployed with consignments to their various regional cold rooms for onward delivery to the districts and facilities from Monday 13. March, 2023. The Service would like to remind the public that per the national vaccination policy, all children who missed their scheduled vaccines are still eligible for vaccination,” the GHS explained in its statement.

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Saturday, March 11, 2023, took delivery of the first consignment of Measles vaccines, BCG vaccines and Oral Polio Vaccines.

The Ministry of Information in a Facebook post said distribution to various regions and facilities is underway.

The Information Ministry assured that more vaccines are expected in the country in the coming weeks from multiple sources.

