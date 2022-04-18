We have become a blessing through Christ’s resurrection

Reverend Stephen Agyemang, Apostle and Overseer of Love Worship Christian Centre (LWCC), says humans were created by God to be a blessing, not only to themselves, but also to one another.

Reverend Agyeman, admonished “the Church to use their blessings to bless others also.” when preaching Easter Sermon at Madina near Accra.

“Christ’s resurrection was not just for the fun of it. He resurrected and lifted us into the manifold blessings of His father, that through His (God’s) riches we might have every cause to help the needy and the helpless,” he said.

Reverend Agyeman said the Christain’s faith in Christ might seem foolish sometimes, but once believers had faith in the power of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, victory was bound to be theirs.

He quoted the scripture, Luke 6: 38 which says, “Give, and it shall be given to you, good measure, pressed down, and shaking together and running over, shall men give unto thy blossom”.

Revered Stephen explained that because God freely gave out His only son, believers today had access to the cross and the manifold blessings of God.” It is expedient that we bless our neighbours around us with our substances, as Christ freely gave himself for our redemption”.

Nevertheless, he said, if believers would not extend their hand to their neighbors, they would not be qualified to be called the sons of God.