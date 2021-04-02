Dr. Mensah Otabil
Dr. Mensah Otabil

Dr Mensa Otabil, General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church, says the death of Jesus Christ marked a significant chapter of reconciliation of mankind to God.

“In his death, He gave us life and Good Friday marks the beginning of our redemption and purchasing our life back to God,” he said.

Delivering his Good Friday message on the “Word to go” broadcast series on the topic: “He died,” the General Overseer, said on that day “a good man died, and on that day God’s goodwill was shared to all.”

He said Pilate, during the trial of Jesus and the Centurion at the foot of the Cross, testified of the innocence of Christ Jesus, indicating that ‘He is a Goodman.’

Dr Otabil said the death of Christ was characterised by unique events such as the darkening of the Sun, earthquakes, and the splitting of the veil in the temple, proving that an innocent man was killed and God had given access to all into His divine inheritance.

He said Christ forgave all who conspired and joined in His death, saying, even the thief on the Cross was saved after he acknowledged his sin.

“…So as we mark His death and sorrow let’s remember His goodwill and forgive one another,” Dr Otabil added.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleChristians urged to confess Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour
Next articleJesus’ death has given value to our lives – Pastor Agyin Asare
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here