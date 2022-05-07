We have great plans for Samuel Takyi – Manager

Mr. Clement Quartey, manager of Samuel Takyi, the sole bronze medalist of Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games says they have great plans for Samuel Takyi and does not appreciate the negative reports by some sports journalists after his debut against Kamarudeen Boyefio which he won in round 2.

Speaking to Yours Truly in an exclusive interview, Clement Quartey who is son of former WBA Welterweight champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey said Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate are planning to take Takyi to fight in South Africa to give him the international professional exposure and experience, then take him to the United States of America to face the best boxers.

“We are on course in our plans, but we do not like the way some journalists are writing negative stories after our first professional bout. Takyi is a rising Super star and can fight at Super Featherweight or Lightweight. He is also growing in structure so no journalist can choose for him the weight class he should fight. We have our plans and we are very focused and on course ” he said.

Boxing is an expensive and strategic business, so we should know how we go about our schedule.

“I tell you Takyi will challenge for the national title after three or four fights, then we will for continental for the African or Commonwealth crowns. In a short time, we shall go for the world title and people will see the real Warrior in Samuel Takyi” he expressed.

According to Clement Quartey, nothing is going to detract them because they are training hard to realize their dream of winning a world championship and keep the legacy of the Bazooka.

He thanked the fans who believe in Samuel Takyi and think he can become a world champion in two or three years time.

He also thanked his dad, Ike Quartey for his support, encouragement and motivation which is keeping the team to move on despite the criticisms.

Meanwhile, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr. Abraham Neequaye has declared his support for Takyi to become one of Ghana’s best boxing champion.