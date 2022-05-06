We have made strides in the field of e-learning – Yaw Osei Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, says the country has made strides in the field of e-learning, providing students with access to online learning facilities irrespective of their locations.

Dr Adutwum said the establishment of the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) in 2002, had developed interactive, attractive, relevant and approved educational content to aid teaching and learning.

The Minister said this on Friday at the launch of five ultra-modern studios to boost e-learning and the digitisation of manual content across all levels of learning.

The facility was supported by Plan International Ghana, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, a department of the Government of the United Kingdom and Dubai Cares.

Dr Adutwum said the Government had introduced a learning management system to facilitate e-learning in all tertiary institutions across the country.

The system, he stated, was to enhance electronic interactions due to the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.

The Education Minister expressed concerns about the country’s poor utilisation of its resources, calling for collective action to address challenges in the educational sector.

He said the Government had created smart schools through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to compete globally, adding that CENDLOS was the engine to power the agenda.

Dr Adutwum stated that the government’s agenda to promote STEM education was part of a plan to increase the Science Humanities ratio in the country.

Government’s priority in STEM education, he said, was part of Ghana’s reform project to reposition the educational system to equip learners with the 21st-century skills to be fit for purpose.

It is also to prepare the critical mass of empowered Ghanaians for socio-economic transformation and become active participants in the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Dr Adutwum said Ghana’s Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio (GTER) stood at 18.84 per cent, which fell short of the target of 25 per cent envisaged by the Education Strategic Plan.

To that effect, he said the government had established the Open University Ghana to complement the efforts of the existing universities to increase the GTER from 18.84 per cent to 40 per cent by 2030.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, the Executive Director, CENDLOS, said the studios were part of the Centre’s vision to make ICT in education effective, efficient, accessible and affordable to all students.

He said each studio had its own Master Control Room (MCR) and that one studio had been designated as the MCR for all the five studios.

The Executive Director said the studios would go live and churn out quality educational content and help create quality STEM content to enhance education outcomes.