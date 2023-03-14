We have missed our visitation; But it is not too late – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has indicated that Ghanaians have missed so many things that they should have done to save the nation in this Month of March when the nation celebrates its 66th Anniversary.

“We have missed our opportunity to save the nation, we have missed our visitation,” he said on Angel Fm’s Anopa Bofo program.

According to the SEER, whatever would happen in December, be it death, accidents or anything; good or bad, have all been already sanctioned in March.

“So, if you fail in March you, will fail in October, November and December.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah enumerated that the month of March is a “month of deliverance, month of redemption” and that is why Dr Kwame Nkrumah decided to get independent for Ghana in March and get the nation liberated from the whiteman; yet because the nation has failed to save itself, we remain at where we are.

He however noted that, it is not too late for Ghana to rise again saying that this is the “Time to fight for your freedom, time to fight for your liberation, time to fight for your job, and time to fight for your peace of mind,.”

Taking a scripture from Esther 9: 1 – 15 emphasis on verse 15 “…And the Jews who were in [g]Shushan gathered together again on the fourteenth day of the month of Adar and killed three hundred men at Shushan; but they did not lay a hand on the plunder,” he explained that on the 14th of March Modechai killed 300 men because they came and “overturn.”

He prayed that Ghana should rise and overturn.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah whose prophesy prayed over the occurrence of earthquake in Ghana, said he saw the revelation of an earthquake in Ghana precisely, around KorleBu Teaching Hospital where it was revealed to him of a broken walls of the hospital which probably was because of an earthquake.

According to him, he informed his wife about it but was advised not to release the prophesy but to pray over it.

“I prophesy not for attention. I am wired to prophesy, I am called to see,” he said.

He however indicated that the recent earthquake of 2.8 magnitude in Korle-Gonno (James Town) in Accra could have been disastrous but God has been merciful.