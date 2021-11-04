We have no sympathy for LGBTQI+ – Zongo Chiefs

Alhaji Baba Issah, National Public Relations Officer for the National Council of Zongo Chiefs (NCZC), says the Council has no sympathy for advocates of the LGBTQ+ agenda as Islam was against such acts.

He said the LGBTQI+ was not a human rights issue but an interest of a very insignificant group of Ghanaians, who wished to impose their will on the bigger population.

“Ghana is a religious country and the Council sees those advocating these rights as people with hypocritical stand and we must not allow them to impose their will on us.”

Alhaji Issah said this at a prayer session organized by the Council in collaboration with the Coalition of Muslim Organisations on Wednesday, in Accra to invoke Allah’s protection against LGBTQI+ activists in the country.

He said the session was also to thank Allah for guiding the Council for the past 15 years and also to pray for all departed souls of the Council.

He said, “As a country, there are so many issues we must be concerned about. Those advocating this must channel their energies into other pressing issues of human rights, including education and child labour.

He said the issue of LGBTQI+ was an issue of concern and the Council was solidly behind the passage of the Bill before Parliament and urged Members of Parliament (MP) to also push for its passage.

“The LGBTQI+ issue has generated so much concern from the public, and as such we appealing to the MPs to rally behind the current bill for it to be passed into law. And religious bodies must continue to send the message across that the country would not accept this act.”

Alhaji Issah noted that past generations were destroyed by the practice and the passage of the bill into law would have a positive impact on the lives of future generations.

He also appealed to parents to educate their children to shun such ideas be imposed on them.

“As parents, we must be responsible for our children. Educate and enlighten them on issues like LGBTQI+; let them know it is a no go area, so when they are approached by these advocates they can state and stand firmly on their grounds to resist them.”