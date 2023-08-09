We Have Not Declared For You – Ashanti Regional NPP Council Of Elders To Afriyie Akoto

The Ashanti Regional Council of Elders of the NPP, have vehemently denied media reports that it was declared support for Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s NPP flagbearership bid.

In a press statement, signed by its Chairman Kofi Obiri Yeboah, the Council stated that the reports, purportedly from Dr. Afriyie Akoto is false, and they demanded a withdrawal from the former Agriculture Minister.

Below is the full statement:

“There is news item on both the print and electronic media of 7/8/23 purported to have come from Hon. Dr. Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Agriculture and an NPP Presidential aspirant to the effect that the NPP founding members of Ashanti Region have pledged their support to him.”

“We the founding members (NPP) of Ashanti Region wish to educate the public that and the aspirants that we, together constitute the “father/custodian” of the partying the Region and does not or cannot openly declare support for any one particular candidate.”

“We therefore, find that news item unfortunate and we refute it as untrue and call on Dr. Akoto to retract it with the urgency it deserves.”

Dr. Akoto is one of 10 aspirants seeking to be elected flagbearer of the NPP for next year’s elections.