We have not declared support for King Kaku Aka – Nzema youth

The Nzema Youth Association (NYA) has implored the public to disregard information circulating in the media that they have declared support for King Kaku Aka III of Nzemaland.

In a press statement issued and signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Samuel Kwasi Osei, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the association stated that they were an “apolitical group” that did not take sides in traditional and chieftaincy disputes.

“The NYA is by this release stating clearly that it has not declared any support in favour of any king”, the statement said and indicated that it had no connection with any group from the Nzemaland that has openly declared support for the said King.

It urged the public, individuals, or groups using the name of the association for personal interest to stop or face legal action.

The statement further encouraged the public to seek clarification from the executives of the association in matters that they did not understand.

“We are therefore informing any group or individual to desist from using the name of NYA for their interest. Failure to do so will attract legal action against such individuals or groups”, it cautioned.