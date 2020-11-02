The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has not released the 2020 WASSCE results.

A statement issued by Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe in Accra said, “The council cautions candidates to be wary of websites announcing the release of the results and of persons who promise to upgrade results for a fee.”

The statement which seeks to update the public on WASSCE for school candidates said: “These are activities of fraudsters and all stakeholders are hereby alerted accordingly.”

The statement said “Co-ordination and marking exercises have been completed and processing of results as well as other post examination activities are ongoing.”

The Council appealed to all institutions to always authenticate results presented to them.