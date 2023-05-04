We hold key to revamp the country’s ailing economy – Liberal Party Ghana

Mr Noah Obayety Nakpatun, the Oti Regional Secretary of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), has accused the two leading political parties in Ghana of incompetently managing the country’s economy.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the only prescription now was to reject the policies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) and accept that of the LPG to correct the incompetence and cluelessness.

Mr Nakpatun expressed the belief that the LPG was the saviour of the country and called on Ghanaians to vote massively for it in the next elections to rescue them from the economic hardship.

He cited the hikes in petrol prices, commodities, collapse of businesses including over seven indigenous banks, abandoned projects, and increment in transportation fares as some of the signs that both parties had nothing better to offer the citizenry.

“The direction Ghana is headed calls for a rapid rescue mission and, indeed, a visionary leader like Mr Kofi Akpaloo, the founder and leader of the LPG, is best positioned to fix it,” he said.

“The two parties should have come together to remedy the situation, but accusations and counteraccusations have become their game plan.”

“While the NPP is blaming the economic meltdown on the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the Covid-19 pandemic their opponents are pointing fingers to recklessness, over-borrowing and corruption.”

Mr Nakpatun said investment decisions and issues bordering on the cedi could not be taken within a short term as was done by the two rival parties, adding that the NDC and NPP must pay attention to the cedi signals and plan along those lines.