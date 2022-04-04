We Must Accelerate Development Through Unity, Forgiveness – Rev. Fr. Lawrence Quist

Reverend Fr. Lawrence Anani Quist, the Parish Priest of The Blessed Heart of Mary Roman Catholic (R.C) Church, Kadjebi, has asked the citizenry to forgive each and reconcile for the rapid development of the nation.

He said forgiveness is the best policy if a people can work together to develop a nation as it was paramount in emotional healing of which without it the nation would stall in its progress agenda.

Rev. Fr. Quist made these remarks at the observation of the “Fifth Sunday of Lent” service at St. Paul’s R.C Church Chapel at Asato in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The Catholic Priest said forgiving someone indicates a strong spirituality since the flesh would stay in a state of anger and bitterness, but forgiveness shows spiritual maturity.

He said unforgiveness stands between man and God because all are sinners, but through Grace, God had forgiven us and made us righteous.

Rev. Fr. Quist said if God could forgive us all the awful things we have done, then we can also forgive others.

He said holding on to resentment and not forgiving was sinful and stands in the way of the physical wellness of all.

The Fifth Sunday of Lent is a date on the Roman Catholic Calendar which precedes Palm Sunday.