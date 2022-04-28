We must adopt good eating habits – Dr Enoch Harvoh

Dr Enoch Harvoh, the Medical Officer at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, has urged the citizenry to adopt good eating habits to ensure healthy living and reduce related health diseases.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Wednesday, he said it was important to drink a lot of water during the day and less at night adding that one should not drink more than two cups of coffee in a day.

Adults from 40 years and above should drink less milk, add lemon or lime juice to their tea if there were no contraindications like stomach or duodenal ulcers.

He advised the citizenry to eat less oily foods and more vegetables and fruits to boost their health.

Dr Harvoh said the best sleeping times were between 2000 hours to 0600 hours, adding that adults should eat little or nothing after 1700 hours or 1800 hours.

People should also avoid taking medicines with cold water and must take medicines half an hour before going to bed.

“As you age further, get used to drinking water at room temperature and avoid drinking cold water. Try to sleep for at least eight hours a day,” he added.