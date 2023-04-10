We must adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent NCDs – Segbaya

Less than five percent of Ghanaian adults consume adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables and about 41 per cent of adults do not engage in vigorous physical activity.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) contribute to 43 per cent of all causes of mortality in Ghana.

Mr Sylvester Segbaya, Chief of Party of Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview to mark World Health Day said, though worrying, NCDs could be prevented by avoiding the common risk factors and adopting healthy lifestyles including healthy eating habits.

He said Ghana was faced with critical health challenges which was the increasing burden of NCDs such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer particularly colorectal cancer, obesity, and other related ailments.

According to the National NCD Policy, 2022, unhealthy eating and lack of vigorous physical activity are among the causative factors and NCDs contribute to 43 per cent to the cause of mortality in Ghana with major diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory disease becoming common in health facilities.

Ghana Mr Segbaya noted was rapidly being urbanised with a change in lifestyle a shift in food preference was contributing to negative health and environmental impacts.

“This year’s theme World Health Day is “Health for All” is just appropriate for us all to change our attitudes and lifestyles shifting from processed foods and meat to practicing Meatless Monday, which I know can make a big difference for our health and the health of our planet on our journey to meet this year’s theme, “Health For All.”

On Ghana’s Meatless Monday, Mr Segbaya said the initiative has reached out to over 2,000 persons through 21 sensitization sessions including nine virtual meetings with participants from banking institutions, community pharmacists, Chefs Association of Ghana, local chiefs, men, and women’s groups in churches.

The campaign he was gradually catching up with the populace and more efforts were being put in to reach out to a greater population and to get more people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He advised Ghanaians to replace meat with plant-based choices each Monday, which will offer numerous health benefits to the body.

“Consuming less red, processed meat, and consuming more plant-based foods such as vegetables, beans, soy, and nuts can offer many potential health benefits,” he added.

This year’s World Health Day coincides with World Health Organization 75th anniversary. In 1948, countries of the world came together and founded WHO to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable, so everyone, everywhere could attain the highest level of health and well-being.