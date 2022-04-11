We Must all be Worried About Climate Change Effect Now – YCC Ghana

Speaking to ghanaenvironment.com, during a climate change workshop in Accra, the Communication and Outreach Officer of YCC, Mr. Emmanuel Ameyaw said, the fight against climate change impact is a holistic one that requires everyone to actively participate in.

Youth Climate Council Ghana (YCC), has called on all persons in Ghana to pay attention to climate change effects and play an active role in support of the fight against impact of climate change nationally and globally.

He argues that climate change impact affects every aspect of human existence such as economically, politically, health, social among others; therefore, all must then work together to mitigate its effect on livelihood.

” Every single person must be interested, both children and adults, what I am saying is that Ghanaians must take a keen interest in climate change and collaborate, help to address the issue”.

Mr Ameyaw further called on bodies such as the Religious Institutions, Educational Institutions, Traditional Institutions as well as corporate organisations to also play their respective role to at least get their members informed and educated on climate matters since it forms part of one of the cardinal strategies to tackle the issue.

“I will also call on religious organisations such as churches, mosques to try to organise programmes for their members on the issue of climate change and invite experts to speak to their respective members.

Our traditional leaders as well during their various festivals can organise something, educational institutions, at all levels can hold climate week and discuss climate change issues as well as the corporate environment”.

“What we are saying is that all these groups can be affected if climate change issues are not handled properly now. So our message is simple, let us all join forces, play our parts and then hold government accountable when it comes to what they are doing such as investments in climate action and others” He Added.

The workshop was held at MJ Grand Hotel in Accra, by the Youth for Climate Council Ghana (YCC)and other youth activists (Africa Youth Initiative on Climate Change (AYICCGH), Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO), United Youth Initiative for Africa, Strategic Youth Network for Development (SYND) and Youth Bridge Foundation) and stakeholders to reflect on the outcomes of United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP26 held in Glasgow in 2021 and roadmap for COP 27 to be held in Egypt later this year.