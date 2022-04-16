We must all emulate the deeds of Christ – Christians advised

Christians have been urged to emulate the deeds of Jesus Christ and forgive one another for the continued peace and harmony of society.

They have also been urged to reach out to the poor and be prayerful against societal atrocities and for the forgiveness of sins.

This was in a statement issued by Hajia Safia Mohammed, the Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Friday.

It was in commemoration of this year’s Easter festivities as Christians marked Good Friday.

“On this special occasion, as a rabbi preaching about God and how people can learn to forgive and live together in peace and harmony, we must emulate His deeds and turn over a new leaf, reach out to the poor and be prayerful against societal atrocities and for the forgiveness of our sins,” it said.

“The death and subsequent resurrection of Jesus Christ remain the ultimate demonstration of victory over adversity. May the sacrifice of Jesus Christ infuse your life with inspiration and new hope to follow the path of truth and redemption.”

The statement said Easter was a time to reflect on the momentous sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for mankind and “to celebrate the triumph of the resurrection and His gift of grace. It is a time for renewed hope and to ponder the common values that unite us as a people.”

“I am praying to the Lord that He always keeps you safe and surrounds your life with eternal love and happiness.”