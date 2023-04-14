We must all reject same sex marriage – Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI

Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the Omanhene (Paramount Chief)of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, in the Central Region, has supported the rejection of same sex marriage in the country.

He said any other foreign cultural practice that is inimical to the Ghanaian cultural values should be rejected.

“Such cultures are alien to Africans and we, Nananom as custodians of the land will not support those practices which are completely against our traditions.

“We will therefore encourage our parliamentarians to pass the LGBTQ+ Bill pending before the house into law.

“I know the stiffer punishment as contained in the bill would deter people who want to engage in such illicit acts and behaviour to bring sanity in the society,” the Omanhene said.

Obrempong Krampah made the remarks while interacting with chiefs, heads of clan, kingmakers and government officials at the funeral of late Nana Afadzi Mensah VI, Chief of Gomoa Aboso in the Gomoa Central District of the Central region.

The Omanhene said sanctions in the bill, if passed would send message to the whole world that Ghana was an independent country and could manage its own affairs, including “our way of life and cultural beliefs.”

He said all those who claimed to be human rights advocates could move out of the country into other countries to practise whatever they believe in it.

He called on traditional authorities and other stakeholders to stand firmly against thie alien culture to safeguard the customs and traditions of the land.

Obrempong Krampah said; “We cannot sit down unconcerned while the youth who are our future leaders are pushed to engage in foreign cultures and practices contrary to our tradition.”

He condemned some of the practices of the youth who were copying blindly, saying that; “All of these have come about because we go with cup-in hand to borrow money for developmental projects and programmes.”

The Omanhene said the independence of the country must empower Ghanaians to wean themselves from the colonial rulers, adding that Ghana beyond aid must work for the betterment of the citizenry.

He urged traditional rulers to initiate self-help projects in their communities through contributions from both residents at home and abroad to stop contracting foreign loans for infrastructural development.

He called on chiefs to involve the youth in day-to-day activities as a way of preparing them for responsible leadership while inculcating in them the true culture and tradition to enable them to embrace their own heritage.

Among the mourners were Naana Eyiah Quansah, the Deputy Minister of Interior and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, DCE for Gomoa Central, Nana Esoun Abonyin Kwaata II, Amankorahen of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Nana Odum Amanfo IV, Baamuhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, and others.