We must all support Black Stars to win – Mahama to Ghanaians 

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to rally their unflinching support behind the Black Stars of Ghana to victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The month-long tournament would see 32 countries battle for the coveted trophy.

Ghana would play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H, and according to the former President, the team needs Ghanaians maximum support to excel in the competition.

He said this when Executives of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku called on him at his residence to present to him the official strips of the Black Stars.

“I urge that all Ghanaians should rally behind the Black Stars. The Black Stars in the past was what united us and any time the stars were playing, there was no political affiliation or ethnic orientation as we all supported them”, he said.

“Recently, it doesn’t seem to be the same and I urge that we put all political considerations aside and know that, that is our best national team and for the boys to have the kind of encouragement to give their best on the world stage.

“They need the support of the whole nation, simply put, we must depoliticize the Black stars. If the stars win, it’s not credit to one political party or the other, but to all Ghanaians,” he added.

President Mahama stressed that “It doesn’t matter under which administration it wins the cup or not, we must know that the boys are from all over the country who are not even political. Let’s all support them because any-time they are going to play, I play my part by tweeting and sending them words of encouragement and I am their number one fan.”

On the team’s performance, the fourth President of the Republic said he sometimes get headache in the first half, however, the team plays better in the second stanza.

“Sometimes I get heartache but now that I am a senior citizen, I have to take it slow. Our team had a good second half against Brazil and normally with our team, it is with settling in and settling down. When we go to a tournament, it takes time for us to settle and play our real soccer.”

Ghana would begin her campaign against Portugal before taking on Uruguay and Korea in the other group matches.