We must all support government in restructuring the economy – Prophet Osika

Ghanaians have been urged to support the Government in efforts to restructure the economy and put it back on the path of growth.

Prophet Constant Osika, the General Overseer of the Wonder Chapel International, said globally, many people were going through difficulties and Ghanaians were no exception, hence all hands must be on deck to help in reviving the economy.

Speaking at the launch of the 15th Anniversary of the church at Dome in Accra, on the theme: “Celebrating the Works and Operations of God’s Hand,” Prophet Osika called on Ghanaians, irrespective of party affiliation, to support the Government to implement its development programmes.

“Everybody should find space to support the various interventions being rolled out to sustain the economy and put it back on the path of growth,” he said.

The General Overseer advised students to take their academic work seriously and avoid cheating during examination as well as other practices that would jeopardise their future aspirations.

He reminded them that cheating during examination was criminal and, therefore, cautioned persons who sold questions to students and parents to desist from the act.

Prophet Osika said the church started with seven men in August 2007 but now had a congregation of about 400, assuring that it would soon open a school to complement efforts at providing quality and affordable education to all.

Activities planned for the celebration include; free health screening, revival, fundraising and thanksgiving service.