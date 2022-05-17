We Must Break The 8 With Hard Work And Positive Behaviors – John Kumah To NPP

The Deputy Minister of Finance and who doubles as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. John Ampomtuah Kumah has organised a health walk and free health screening exercise to keep members of the party active ahead of the December 2024 general elections.

The walk of the Ejisu MP recorded massive turn-out of party faithful and constituents, the development which has attested to the fact that the performance of Mr Kumah since he was elected the MP was in expectations of the constituents.

The walk, according to the MP, was aimed at keeping the constituents and the NPP members and supporters fit ahead of the 2024 general elections, a campaign strategy to energize, engage and interact.

Addressing journalists after the walk, Mr Kumah who the constituents described as the hard working MP thanked the participants for the massive turn-out and support.

Mr Kumah Mrs touted his and that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo achievements in the constituency level in the areas of provisions of heath, education, social welfare, roads, sanitation, security and called on the supporters and members of the NPP to stay strong and committed to the agenda of the party to ‘break the 8.’

He stressed that the NPP will break the record of eight year rotation of power.

According to him, President Nana Addo led NPP administration has done a lot since taking over power from National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016 and appealed to members and supporters of NPP to conduct themselves in ways that will build the trust Ghanaians have in the NPP.

He maintained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has achieved a lot since assuming office in 2016, we will break the eight which mean we need to be committed and strive hard and move beyond 2024.

“For us to achieve that, we need to continue propagating and preaching the good policies and initiatives of President Nana Addo led government,” he stated.

Mr Kumah explained that “only hard work and positive behaviors will be the way we can achieve our mission of breaking the eight.”

He indicated that the NPP government inherited a National Health Insurance Scheme that was saddled with huge debts but today, “Nana Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta have cleared all those debts.”

He also asserted that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative, which opposition parties thought will not see the light of day has produced tangible results.

“The free SHS has come to alleviate the hardship parents go through when schools reopen and also widened the gate of opportunity to every school going child. This year’s election is for free SHS continuation,” she said.

Mr Kumah further encouraged the members and supporters of the party to re-elect him and come 2024 general elections, to enable them to do more for Ejisu Constituency and mother Ghana.