We must create conducive environment for academic excellence – DCE

Mr Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Dayi has assured the people of the Assembly’s commitment to address challenges bedeviling education and other areas for rapid advancement.

He said his outfit was determined and poised to provide the needed educational infrastructure to enhance quality education in the area as academic excellence was achievable in a conducive environment.

Mr. Dadzawa said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after commissioning a three-unit classroom block with office, staff common room and storeroom for Kpalime-Duga Junior High School.

The facility was funded by the Assembly under the District Performance Assessment Test 4 (DPAT 4).

The DCE also presented 90 mono desks, five teachers’ tables and 10 teachers’ chairs to the school.

He said education was the bedrock of any progressive society and therefore, must be given the needed attention and appealed to residents to support the Assembly in its quest to improve education in the area.

Mr. Dadzawa implored pupils within the area to focus on their studies, cultivate the habit of reading and avoid acts that would jeopardize their life and retard their development.

The DCE charged the school authority and pupils to ensure proper maintenance of the facility to prolong its lifespan and put it to effective use to achieve the desired objective.

Mr. Victor Kwaku Govey, the District Director of Education thanked the Assembly for its support to quality education in the area, saying the facility had come at the right time to address infrastructure challenges facing the school.

He told Ghana News Agency the old structure was dilapidated and serving as a death trap, making the school to close whenever it was about to rain to avoid any loss of lives.

Mr. Govey said some pupils, after completing Basic Six, moved to other areas to continue their Junior High because the old structure was not attractive to them, noting that the new facility would motivate the pupils to stay.

Mr. Nelson Doga, the school’s headteacher, thanked the Assembly for its support and promised to ensure the facility was used and properly maintained.