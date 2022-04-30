We must develop Manyoro to sustain peace and stability – Paramount chief

Paramount Chief of Manyoro, Dr. Pwakweah Atudine Atudipare Manchi III, has reiterated his interest in the development of Manyoro to sustain peace and stability that the area has enjoyed over the years.

He has also pledged to offer an open-doort leadership towards the development partners who have the community at heart to develop the area.

The Paramount Chief said this in an address at a community durbar to welcome the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Ambassador Philipp Stalder and his entourage to the Manyoro community under the Kassena Nankana Municipality in the Upper Region, as part of his visit to commission a water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for the community Health Center, and to interact with beneficiaries of building projects sponsored by the Swiss Red Cross.

Dr Pwakweah Atudine Atudipare Manchi III noted that with a population of over 26,000 people, there was the need to address some development gaps in the community and stressed the lack of some educational infrastructures to cover the growing population, key among them is the well performing Manyoro Primary school which was also his alma mater.

The chief was happy with works so far on an ongoing Community Day Senior High School project and Police station and urged that these be completed on time.

Dr Manchi III did not also hide his gratitude to the Swiss government, and the Swiss Red Cross Society and the important role they played to bring back life to the community when it was struck by floods.

“I am particularly grateful to the Swiss Government and Red Cross for the housing projects to shelter all those who lost their houses”. He added.

Mr Samuel Kofi Addo, Chairman of the Ghana Red Cross Society, who led the Ambassador and his delegation to the Upper East Region for the commissioning of the health projects was touched by the determination of the community, the health professionals for ensuring the successful completion of the projects.

He said the Journey of togetherness started with the creation of a mothers’ club in the area which played significant roles in sensitization of the people on health issues and supporting the health staff in the day to day services.

Mr Addo also thanked the Swiss government and the Swiss Red Cross for the WASH and housing projects and noted that it was a journey started together and “The Umbilical between the Swiss government attached to the traditional area of Manyoro cannot be broken “.