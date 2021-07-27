We Must Do Everything Possible To Stop This LGBTQI+ Craze – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The Founder and Leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has urged Ghanaian leaders and by extension African leaders to develop sympathy for the next generation and stop the growing clamor for Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBT+) Rights.

He was speaking on Angel Fm’s Anopa BofoƆ program today.

According to him, “We have to do everything possible to stop this so that it will not happen during our time.”

“You can’t change it. It doesn’t matter how you feel,” he said and averred that there are certain things in life that cannot be changed because that is how God created and planned it.

He gave a teaching about Sodom and Gomorrah, where the whole issue of LGBTQI started from and spread across the world.

He however bemoaned the fact that poverty has become the driving force behind the (LGBT+) Rights where some of the youth have been lured into the act for as little as GH¢2.00.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said poverty must not be the yardstick for allowing such culture to infiltrate the Ghanaian system because God did not create man to be poor and be dependent on others, but He gave them the power to be on their own and prosper.

He said the time has come for leaders and everybody to take a decision on this growing phenomenon, explaining that there are some important ways by taking decisions; “Decision by feelings, Decision by seeing, Decision by fact,” and that when decisions are taken in these circumstances they don’t end well.

But he said decisions must be taken on truth and on sympathy for the next generation.

“We must protect what God gave to us,” he urged, saying that Poverty is something we shouldn’t entertain hence, the need to work hard and be independent so as to avoid the temptation of seeking help from others who will hang the LGBTQI on our neck.

Spiritual Direction

He however gave Spiritual direction for the Month.

According to him, something serious is going to happen by the end of the month entering into August.

He spoke of the Sermon in the Bible where Elijah said to Elisha, “Tell me, what can I do for you before I am taken away from you?” and Elisha answered by saying “Please, let me inherit a double portion of your spirit.” “You have requested a difficult thing,” said Elijah.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah asked why did Elijah said Elisha requedted for a very difficult thing.

According to him, there are forces which stand against one’s progress and even though he or she works for so long and the time has come for him to receive his due, that seems impossible.

“Everything difficult in your life must come to an end,” he prayed and revealed that Saturday 31st July is World Demonic Market Day when cargo of gold, silver, gems, pearls, fine linen, purple cloth, silk, scarlet cloth, all kinds of scented wood, all articles made of ivory, all articles made of very costly wood, bronze, iron, marble, cinnamon, spice, incense, myrrh, frankincense, wine, olive oil, flour, wheat, cattle, sheep, horses, chariots, and slaves (that is, human souls) will be sold.

He averred that these trades are mostly carried out during funerals and large gatherings and called on all to be prepared spiritually so as not to allow themselves to be sold.

He urged those going to funerals on Saturday 31st July, 2021 to remember to dip their Index finger into the drink they would be offered.

“It doesn’t matter the spirit of death, nobody can sell your soul and your body when you do this,” he prayed.