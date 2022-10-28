We must effectively implement, enforce climate change laws – Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called for the rightful implementation and enforcement of climate change laws to mitigate the incidence of extreme weather conditions.

“Mr Speaker, the journey is not about the law, the real journey and the success story will be told if we ensure that the law that is passed is enforced and implemented,” he said.

“Look around you, the rains have become extreme, and with the weather patterns the writing is clearly on the wall, climate change is not just a theory any longer.”

In a statement, dubbed: “COP 27 and the Future Sustainability on the floor of Parliament, the Chief Whip assured the nation of the Legislature’s commitment to passing the relevant laws dedicated to climate change.

That, he said, would engender the needed backing to enforce regulations to mitigate the phenomena.

“We will do the advocacy, do the background work and ensure that eventually, just as Nigeria and Uganda have passed it, we shall be able to pass the law dedicated to climate change,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said Parliament had a climate change advocacy group that would get the buy-in of the Speaker as well as other relevant ministers to make the necessary impact on society for the desired results.

He said climate issues were cross-sectoral and should not be left to the environmental sector alone, hence the formation of the group in Parliament to engage the Speaker to start the process.

He, therefore, urged the media to join in the crusade of letting the ordinary person understand the impact of climate change by speaking the language everyone understood, especially farmers, to improve and protect their livelihoods.

Contributing to the statement, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP, Korle Klottey, called for the accessibility of affordable and simple technology to constituents to enhance climate friendly activities.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko, MP, Takoradi, urged the Association of Ghana Industries, the Chamber of Commerce and universities to collectively develop technologies to combat climate change and called for adherence to government policies on regulation of mining.

Mr Augustine Tawiah, MP, Bia West, called for sustainable solutions for farmers to succeed in their work.