We must employ concerted efforts to eliminate COVID-19 – Health Director

Mr Edmund Nellic Nyanwura, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Health Services says the Bolgatanga Municipality has an unmet need in the coverage of COVID- 19 vaccination and urged the public to help eliminate the disease.

He said the Municipality carried out a mop up vaccination during a four-week National vaccinations under the Africa Vaccination day which started from April 21st – 29th and the exercise was still ongoing to reduce the gap.

He said only 3,900 people took the vaccine during that period and there was need for the municipality to cover more people.

“With a population of 93,000 in the municipality, 51,000 have taken at least one dose of the vaccine and we still have an unmet need”, he said.

Mr Nyanwura in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. encouraged all who had taken the complete dosage to go for the booster vaccine which so far had a low patronage.

The Municipal Health Director noted that at the same period last year the Bolgatanga Municipality did not have any active case of COVID -19 until August 2021 that the Municipality started recording positive cases again.

“This is why we need to encourage people to go for the vaccination, everyone has a role to contribute to eliminating the disease”, he said.

Mr Nyanwura said every health centre, NHIS centres and health directorates had the COVID- 19 vaccines and urged all who had not taken the vaccine to visit any of such places to do so.