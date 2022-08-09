We must ensure sustainable forest management to fight global warming – Chief

Nana Antwi Agyei Brempong, II, Atwimahene, has stressed the need for effective measures to promote sustainable forest management to help mitigate global warming and issues that come with climate change.

The traditional ruler who made the call, said afforestation, reforestation and land reclamation were the most effective ways of reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels by sequestering carbons in trees.

There is, therefore, the need for pragmatic measures to manage the country’s forest resources in a holistic manner to help derive maximum environmental and economic benefits.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, he said sustainable forest management should be characterized by forest health vitality, protection of forest resources as well as forest biological diversity.

Additionally, he said sustainable forest management would help create employment and contribute a great deal in improving livelihoods.

Nana Agyei Brempong said as part of efforts to contribute to climate change mitigation and protect river bodies, the community had undertaken a tree planting project known as the River Run indigenous Tree Planting (RRITP) project.

Under the project, over 5000 trees of different species, had been planted along the banks of river bodies and wetlands in the area, within the last three years.

He said the project would soon be extended to nearby communities in the Atwima-Kwanwoma district.

Nana Agyei Brempong said the project, apart from protecting the ecosystem, had also provided employment to some youth in the community.

He expressed worry at the rate at which illegal mining activities were destroying lands and claiming lives in mining communities.

The chief was on the view that, all lands that had been destroyed due to illegal mining activities, must be reclaimed for tree planting.

Nana Brempong advised that the trees that were recently planted on ‘Green Ghana’ day and others, must be closely monitored to ensure its proper growth and sustenance.