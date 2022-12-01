We must ensure the comprehensive development of children – Second Lady

Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady of Ghana has called for the holistic development of children to enable them to play their future roles in a more dignified manner.

She said as visionaries and leaders of tomorrow, Ghanaian children through formal and informal education must be helped to develop their emotional intelligence, artistic abilities and equipped with Godly knowledge to do well in life.

The Second Lady was speaking as the Special Guest at the 30th anniversary celebration of the Shama Senior High School in the Shama District of the Western Region, said, these values were critical in ensuring a successful career and a fulfilling life’s pathway.

The 30th anniversary was on the theme: “21st Century Education; Preparing the Youth for Future Challenges”

She therefore urged stakeholders in education to help children to learn as much as possible to broaden their horizon, while developing the knowledge,attitude and skills.

To the students, she urged them to find their purpose,” You are the visionaries and leaders of tomorrow every single one of you has something to offer to your community and your world.”

Mr. Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, advised the youth to venture into agriculture, manufacturing, and be entrepreneurs to make them more independent after school.

He mentioned many initiatives by the government including the “You Start” which was to empower and build entrepreneurial abilities in the youth and entreated them to dream and make their dreams also a reality.

Mrs. Elizabeth Akuoku, the Former Metropolitan Director of Education said there was the need to instill values such as discipline, time consciousness, integrity into children to enable them to face future challenges head on.

“As parents, we need to be good examples also in deeds and words to these children as we adopt the right approaches to handle their concerns in these trying times “, she added.

Ms. Theresa Dickens, Headmistress of Shama Secondary School was grateful to God and all stakeholders for the feat so far.

She mentioned that the school was doing well in both academics and extra curricula activities.

Ms. Dickens prayed for a more collaborative stakeholder participation to achieve more feat in the coming years.