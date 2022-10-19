We must eschew politics of insults – Nkwanta South NDC aspirant

Mr Prosper Akamani, the incumbent chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nkwanta South constituency of the Oti, who is vying to re-contest his position, has urged all aspirants to avoid campaign of insults in seeking delegates’ mandate.

“Avoid insults and badmouthing and instead preach what you can do for the people and the NDC,” he said.

According to him, this election is not a do or die affairs but rather electing leaders that can match their opponents in the general election for the party to come to power.

He, therefore, called on all his supporters to stay calm and come out in their numbers and vote for him to retain his position as the constituency chairman on 22 October 2022.

Meanwhile, Mr Julius Ahortor Quashiegah, Secretary of the Election Committee for Nkwanta South, said all the 46 aspirants vying for various positions were successfully vetted and none was disqualified.