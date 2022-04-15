We must establish unity among “Kumerican” rappers – YPee

Ghanaian rapper, Andy Agyemang, known by his stage name as YPee has stressed the need for unity among “Kumerican” rappers to help reignite their music vibes.

Ghana’s music scene in 2020 was rattled with a new genre of music “Kumerica” which gained momentum across the globe.

The “Kumerica” movement which originated from Kumasi, the second biggest city in Ghana, witnessed a new culture of music regarding its fashion sense, music videos, lyrics, among others.

According to YPee who is regarded as one of the originators of the Kumerica music vibes, the movement had slowed down due to the lack of unity among the rappers.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment YPee said: “There is no unity among Kumerican rappers. If we had shown love among ourselves and supported each other, the movement could have been sustained for a long time.

“For now I wouldn’t say the Kumerica movement is completely dead, but it has slowed down a bit. I urge all Kumerican rappers to come together and support each other’s music because that is the best way we can make it vibrant again.”

YPee is currently promoting his 12-track album “Peevolution” which features the likes of Amerado, Kweku Flick, Bisa Kdei, Ras Kuuku, Kofi Jamar, among others.