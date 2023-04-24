We must focus more on teacher development – Ho Municipal Director of Education

Mr. Godwin Amelor, the Ho Municipal Director of Education, says capacity building for teachers should be a priority in education to help improve the learning performance in schools.

He said concentration on school infrastructure, though good, could not improve the standard of education and should go hand in hand with teacher development.

The Municipal Director said the provision of classrooms and teaching and learning materials, leaving teacher development unattended to was not good for education.

Mr Amelor said this at a meeting with fourteen Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Chairpersons from some Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcome Project (GALOP) schools within the Ho Municipality in Ho.

The Municipal Director said Ho Municipality had 79 Primary Schools of which 56 are GALOP and 23 non-GALOP.

He said the engagement was to brief them on the Differentiated Learning project to be implemented by the GALOP schools.

Mr Amelor said to make the implementation of the project successful, the Directorate with support from GES National Office trained some teachers in the implementing schools on the subject matter leaving some and therefore, sought the support of the PTA Chairpersons to train the remaining.

He said as human beings, our learning and absolving abilities and capabilities are different, so there was the need to develop engaging task that challenge and enhance learning of each student, hence the Differentiated Learning or better still Differentiated Instructions.

The Municipal Director said there was the need to develop students holistically including sports, culture and art because not all students are academic materials and that others too develop through other fields.

The participants were appreciative of the engagement and called for more of such engagements on government educational policies, so that they could also educate others.