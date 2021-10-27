We must harness all talents and resources for national development – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says all talents and resources must be harnessed to make a decisive push in the social and economic transformation of the nation.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon where Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo was inducted into office as the Vice Chancellor of the premier institution, the President stressed that there ought not to be discrimination or reserve in harnessing the country’s human resource in the quest for development.

Prof. Amfo was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Universality of Ghana on Octiber 20, 2021 by the University Council. By the appointment, she became the first woman to occupy the position of Vice-Chancellor in the 73 year history of the institution.

President Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana was undergoing significant reforms in her educational system, the most far-reaching of which was the significant broadening of access to education at all levels of the educational structure.

Acknowledging that those who had the privilege of leadership in the educational structure had unprecedented challenges before them, he said “I am confident that this premier university, has in our new vice chancellor chosen a person who would be adequate for this formidable task.”

The President congratulated the university council for the ground-breaking appointment, saying the males in the academic hierarchy of the University who may well begin to feel like “threatened species” had no cause to worry because “it just happens to be the time of the women.”

“It is okay…they have waited long enough,” he said to thunderous laughter and applauds in the Great Hall of the University.

He congratulated Prof. Amfom and wished the best of luck in the discharge of her duties.

Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, is a 2009 African Humanities Programe Postdoctoral Fellow and the chair of the Steering Committee of the African Humanities Association.

She is a Professor of Linguistics at the University of Ghana. Prior to her new role, she was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor responsible for Students and Academic Affairs. She was awarded a PhD in Linguistics by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.