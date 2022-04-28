We Must Honor Our Leaders With Edifices – Prince Mba

Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a human rights organisation has suggested to the leadership of the country to eulogise past leaders by naming prominent edifices after them.

That, he said would encourage current and future potential leaders to carry out their duties with diligence that could earn them recognition in succeeding years.

Mr Mba, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the naming of some public edifices, suggested that the Kotoka International Airport for example should be named after some of the past Presidents, instead of Kotoka, who was allegedly involved in a coup d’état in the country’s history.

“Our leaders from Kwame Nkrumah to Dr K A Busia, Dr Hilla Liman, JA Kufuor and John Evans Atta-Mills exhibited and demonstrated high sense of responsibility and honesty and rightfully deserve National monuments named after them.

He mentioned edifices such as the National Theatre, International Conference Centre and other prominent facilities that could be named after the past leaders.

Mr Mba said the glorification of injustice could never be justified and naming national edifices after successful Coupist was not only a dent on democracy, but a falsification of transformation as a foremost independent country in the vanguard for freedom and justice in Africa.

“Leadership must ensure that the wrongs of the past are rectified to create a sense of justice for succeeding generations. It is therefore necessary that the Kotoka International Airport be appropriately changed to Kwame Nkrumah International Airport.

“Coupists generally steal power and it’s unfair to honour them to highest order. “

Mr Mba challenged the leaderships of the Executive, Legislature and Judicial to take up measures that could streamline the mistakes of the past to ensure peaceful co-existence and prosperity.