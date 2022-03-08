We Must Leave Good Legacy For Generations Yet Unborn – Educationist

The Ningo-Prampram District Director of Education, Mrs Sarah Adibrosu, has urged Ghanaians to leave a good legacy for the generations yet unborn.

She said people should put the nation first as they think about the future of the country.

“As a people with rich cultural heritage, we must pay homage to our forefathers who fought for the independence of this nation. They laid down their lives for today’s generation, we must also build for tomorrow’s generation,” Mrs. Adibrosu stated at the 65th Independence Day celebration, which was organized at Prampram by the Ningo-Prampram District Assembly in collaboration with the District Education Directorate.

Mrs Adibrosu said the government had initiated some educational reforms to transform teaching and learning and improve educational outcomes under the Education Strategic Plan 2018 to 2030.

She said the educational reforms also sought to enhance accountability and equity at all levels of education.

As part of the reforms, the primary school and Junior High School curriculum had been made to improve competencies, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, culture, problem-solving, innovation, digital literacy, and global citizenship.

Mrs Adibrosu said parents and stakeholders had a role to play towards securing a better future for their children, adding that “parental guidance is important in ensuring the holistic development of the child.”

Mrs. Adibrosu also identified habits like absenteeism, which is high among Junior High School pupils in the area as worrying.

She urged parents to support their children with the basic needs since the government could not do it alone.

Mr. AL-Latiff Tetteh Amanor, the Ningo-Prampram District Chief Executive, said the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the economy so negatively, plunging the nation into a near economic crisis.

“Despite these challenges the nation has to bounce back and get on its feet again, which demands teamwork,” he stated.