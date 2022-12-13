We must maintain, promote peace for national progress – Rev. Minister

Reverend Akwasi Asuamah, the Chairman of the Fiapre Local Council of Churches (FLCCs) has appealed to the public to appreciate, sustain and promote peace for speedy and holistic national development.

He said that could be achieved if the populace maintained and acted nationalistically as agents of peace in their respective communities.

“Peace is the wheel for advancement of any nation because no nation can progress in a chaotic environment,” Rev Asuamah said.

Rev. Asuamah made the appeal in a sermon at a non-denominational thanksgiving church service organised to end a week-long education festival and fifth anniversary celebration of Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II as the Chief of Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

He implored the Fiapre Traditional Authority to cooperate with FLLCs in ensuring continuous maintenance of peace in the locality for the achievement of the vision of Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II.

Rev. Asuamah appealed to the indigenes, both home and abroad to unite and support the traditional authority to promote the general well-being of the area, stressing that they must put aside individual selfish interest to make the noble cause of Fiapre’s progress achievable.

He urged the youth not to foment troubles to lead to public violence to retard the progress of the place but must rather unite and share creative ideas to support the vision of the chief in attaining developmental goals for the people.

Rev. Asuamah encouraged Obrempong Prof. Kyem-Amponsah II to persist in his pursuit to achieve the best for Fiapre, irrespective of any opposition, saying the most important thing is for a triumphant achievement for the benefit of current generation and posterity.