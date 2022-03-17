We Must Manage Our Differences properly – NPP Leading member  

Mr. Prince Appiah Debrah a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) has advised members of the party to properly manage their differences in the ongoing polling station elections.

He said this was purely an internal election and should not lead to needless tension and cracks.

The election of the party’s election of polling station executives and area coordinators has been mired in confusion, chaos and accusations of the lack of transparency in constituencies across the country.

Mr. Debrah, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said this needed to be managed well to ensure that the party will go into the 2024 general election with a united front.

He reminded the party leaders and members to abide by the party’s constitution and the election guidelines.

There should not be at each other’s throat and that they should come out of the internal exercise stronger and more united.

Mr. Debrah, who was the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Korle Klottey in the last general election, advised the members to elect committed and capable people as polling station officers and area coordinators.

They should be people, eager to give it their all to make the party to become more vibrant.

He asked that they voted “for those who can do the work, so we can break the eight-year jinx”.

He touched on the issue of some presidential hopefuls buying forms for people to contest the polling station elections and said that was not going to have any influence on the outcome of the party’s presidential primary election.