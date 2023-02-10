We must maximise progress by retaining NPP in power – Kyerematen

Mr Alan John Kyerematen, flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to Ghanaians to retain the Party in power for a further pursuit of national development and progress.

He said the Government had laid a one-off foundation for the nation’s development and the numerous innovative programmes and initiatives needed to be spared the danger of political non-continuity.

Mr Kyerematen was addressing the media during a visit to the Volta Region following his resignation as the Trade and Industry Minister and subsequent declaration of intent to lead the Party in the 2024 general election.

He said the President Akufo-Addo-led Government would continue to consolidate the gains made by his forerunners, adding: “Let us for the first time retain the NPP in power so that we can maximise the full benefit of progress made.”

“The Free SHS and the 1D1F are good policies and they should not be overturned by a new government. Let this be the first time in our history that we the people of Ghana will make a decision to continue our progress.”

“2024 would be one of the most critical elections as the NPP seeks to break the eight-year cycle. The only way to overcome the convention…. is to elect a leader who, would leverage the credibility of the people of Ghana to make a clear declaration. Alan is the man to break the eight.”

Mr Kyerematen, who had served as a trade minister in almost all NPP governments under the Fourth Republic, asked the people to consider his longstanding commitment to the cause of industrial and economic growth.

The Continental Free Trade Area, the development of the nation’s automobile manufacturing sector, and the nurturing of the One District One Factory, bore his trademarks, he said.

“The contest to elect a flag bearer is a contest to elect the next president. It is not a question of who we like as a party but the question of who the people of Ghana prefer,” Mr Kyerematen said.

“Leadership is about big vision. If you are electing a person who can win a general election, that must be a person who has the history to transform the country”.

Mr Kyerematen’s campaign is being built on a transformative agenda, which was crucial to saving the economy from crippling shocks, with the slogan; “Ghana will Rise Again through the Great Transformation Plan”.

He pledged to address the long-neglected concerns of media practitioners, including welfare and capacity building.

The flagbearer hopeful met with Party faithful and the clergy and toured the Ho Central Market before the media briefing.

He is expected in the Oti Region over the weekend.