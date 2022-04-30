We Must Mobilize Grassroots In Order To Break The 8 – Aspiring NPP Youth Organizer

Mr Castro Kwame Nkrumah, the aspiring youth organizer for New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kwadaso Constituency, says grassroots mobilisation is key to breaking the eight-year rule in government.

According to him, breaking the eight would depend on the ability to mobilise the youth into their fold through youth- friendly policies that could guarantee them hope in the party.

To achieve this, he said there was the need for the party from the national, regional and constituency levels to ensure that they elected competent and selfless executives to enable the party to execute the agenda.

Mr Nkrumah was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a successful vetting to contest for the position in Kwadaso.

He appealed to all the candidates to conduct their campaigns in a civil manner devoid of personal attacks and abuse of individuals’ reputation not to jeopardise the fortunes of the party towards the 2024 general elections.

Mr Nkrumah, who is contesting for the constituency youth organizer unopposed, advised all aspirants to be mindful of their utterances and called for unity before, during and after the elections.

“If we attack ourselves here in Kwadaso, we cannot come together to win the 2024 elections, so let’s stay united before, during and after the internal elections to help retain power in 2024,” he said.

Mr Nkrumah called for support of the eligible constituency voters to advance the fortunes of the party and expressed appreciation to the party executives in the constituency.

The NPP is preparing for its internal party elections to elect new polling station executives, constituency executives, regional executives and national executives ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In the Kwadaso constituency, a total of 13 people are vying for the various positions, which include chairman, first vice chairman, secretary, organizer, youth organizer, treasurer, women’s organizer, NASARA coordinator, among others.

The Kwadaso Constituency NPP internal elections is scheduled for Sunday, May 1.