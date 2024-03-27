We Must Reclaim Our Roots And Resolutely Work To Rescue Our Nation-Bright Botchway

Source: Rita Scot

Addressing a captivated audience at the Dominase market, Bright Botchway, the National Deputy Director of the Traders and Artisans Network of the NDC, issued a fervent plea for a bold change in approach as Ghana braces for the crucial 2024 elections. Engaging with onion traders, Botchway underscored the pressing need for a vigorous resurgence to tackle the nation’s pressing challenges head-on.

“In the upcoming 2024 election, we cannot afford to be complacent,” declared Botchway, highlighting the obstacles Ghana faces.

“We must reclaim our roots and resolutely work to rescue our nation. Ghanaians are enduring immense hardships, while falsehoods proliferate unchecked. We must recognize the gravity of the situation and refuse to adopt a passive stance,” he charged.

Directing attention to the plight of security personnel and the general populace, Botchway emphasized their shared experience of the harsh realities of life in Ghana. “Our security forces are not immune to the struggles of ordinary citizens. They grapple with ‘Dumsor’ and the soaring cost of living right here in Ghana. They witness the scandals unfolding and harbor legitimate grievances. It falls upon us to demonstrate our hunger for change and address these issues with determination,” he stressed.

Botchway urged the youth to mobilize and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful change. “Every young person must fervently desire change. Through collective effort and unwavering resolve, we can usher in the transformation Ghana urgently needs. Let us show resilience and determination in our pursuit of a brighter future for all,” he urged.

In a stirring conclusion, Botchway expressed unwavering confidence that with a resolute and proactive approach, victory in the upcoming elections is attainable. “If we stand firm in our resolve, God will grant us success,” he affirmed.

Botchway reinforced his message by acknowledging the discontent among some police and military officers and assured the audience that their efforts to safeguard the ballot would be crucial. He also instilled trust in John Mahama’s leadership, promising that under his stewardship in 2025, positive change would be realized for all.

As Ghana prepares for the pivotal 2024 elections, Bright Botchway’s impassioned call for a bold and assertive strategy resonates as a rallying cry for the NDC and all citizens committed to steering the nation towards a brighter future.