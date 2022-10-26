We must sell NDC’s ideologies in Zongo communities’ – Aspirant

Sheikh Moro Awudu, an Aspiring Bono Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for propagation of the ideologies and philosophies of the Party in the Zongo communities.

He said the Zongo Communities had remained a traditional stronghold of the NDC from time immemorial until the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) penetrated and set up the Nasara wing in the communities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday in Sunyani, Skeikh Awudu noted many of the NDC ‘young electorate’ in the Muslim communities did not understand the principles upon which the NDC was founded, thereby making it difficult for them to propagate the party ideologies to the masses.

He emphasised the fortunes of the NDC in Election 2024 looked brighter, saying “as our stronghold, we must target, restructure and re-organise our Zongo brothers and sisters to join our campaign drive”.

If given the nod to lead the caucus, Sheikh Awudu said he would target and work hard to identify, re-organise and mobilize the Zongo communities and settlements in the region and “match them for Election 2024”.

The NDC aspirant therefore appealed to the delegates to vote for him in the Party’s impending Regional Elections to enable him not only to build a formidable force in the Muslim communities, but also make the Party attractive to woo more voters for victory in the next general election.