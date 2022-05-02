We Must Unite To Break The 8 – NPP Urged

Mr. Joe Effah-Nkyi, the newly elected Constituency Chairman for the Assin South Constituency, has charged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain united to guarantee the Party’s victory in the 2024 polls.

He called on the rank and file of the party to channel their energies into promoting party peace, unity and harmony and desist from actions that could ruin their electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 elections.

Delivering his victory speech after the elections, Mr Effa-Nkyi said the Government was working to accelerate socio-economic development across the country and behoved on party members to embrace unity and work harder to improve the lot of the people.

He said, “as a democratic party, we must stand firm and commit ourselves to our common goal to build the new Ghana we all desire under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“In every election, there will always be winners and losers and, therefore, we should be able to appreciate the fact that we are a party with a common destiny. Let us see it as such and stay united in the supreme interest of the NPP,” he emphasized.

Mr Effah-Nkyi, urged party folks to bury their differences, saying the NPP had a team that was solidly knitted together with a focus on pragmatic socio-economic policies and had stayed true to the people by delivering most of its promises.

The election, which was supervised by the Electoral Commissioner saw Mr. Effah-Nkyi polling 470 against Mr David Okyere who garnered 176 with three rejected ballots.

For the second Vice position, Mr Sylvester Owusu polled 422 as against his contender, Mr Akey Owusu who secured 220 with four rejected, while Treasurer position went to Mr James Boadi, who polled 520 as against Mr. Bosompim who got 126 votes and four rejected ballots.

All other positions were contested unopposed.